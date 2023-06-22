KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Waterford road reopens this morning following fatal road traffic collision yesterday
The Waterford road near Danesfort has reopened this morning following a fatal road traffic collision there yesterday.
Three people remain in hospital this morning after a 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash between a car and a jeep just after 2 pm.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the car has been seriously injured.
A man and woman travelling in the jeep have also been taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment of their injuries.
The N10 was closed from the Kilkenny ring-road to the motorway for several hours so that Forensic Collision Investigators could examine the scene.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses to come forward.