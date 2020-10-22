Waterford woman charged with identifying teenage defendants in Ana Kriégel murder trial

A 25 year old Waterford woman has been charged with identifying the teenage defendants in the Ana Kriégel trial on social media.

Rebecca Ryan from Priory Lawn in Ballybeg is being prosecuted for posting pictures of Boy A and Boy B on Twitter in June last year while they were being tried for murder at the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Ryan, who was not in court, is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy Garda investigation into breaches of the court order not to publish their identities.

The case has been adjourned until December 10th.