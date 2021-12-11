The Watergate Theatre cancels next months Cinderella panto due to new capacity restrictions

The Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny has announced that its panto, Cinderella, will no longer take place.

It was due to run at the theatre from next month but organisers say they’ve exhausted every possible avenue since the government announced new venue capacity restrictions earlier this month but they say the production is no longer viable.

They are deeply saddened for the cast, production crew, the audience and all of the children who were looking forward to seeing the panto.

Refunds will be issued to all ticketholders but say this may take up to 21 working days.

They’re asking for donations to help the theatre at this difficult time. You can donate here.

It follows Carlow Panto’s cancellation earlier this week.