Watergate Theatre confirmed as venue for AGM of Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny County Council are moving to the Watergate Theatre to hold their AGM next month.

The June meeting of the local authority will be held at the local theatre to allow all the members to attend and observe social distancing.

It’s been set for the 12th of next month with councillors gathering to vote in a new Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoireach for the year ahead.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere told KCLR news they had to amend standing orders to allow them to change the venue.

He says there will be facilities for members who cant travel to attend via teleconferencing technology – but they won’t be able to vote.