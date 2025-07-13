The Watergate theatre in Kilkenny has been taken over today, all in aid of the Kilkenny Acquired Brain Injury Group.

Beginning yesterday evening, a group of talented writers, directors and actors have been tasked with putting together original short plays in the space of 24 hours.

The finished works will range from 10 to 15 minutes, and aim to shine a light on the power of collaboration and the magic of live theatre.

Ahead of the performances, which are due to be staged at 8pm tonight, organiser Gillian Grattan noted some of the creatives involved.

“We have Haven Morley, she’s an MA student from UCD, we have Gerard Blanch, he’s based in Kilkenny, Fern Kealy, and Steve, from the book and coffee shop in Kilkenny, the lovely book and coffee shop there, there’s 30 odd people involved.”