SuperValu has become the latest supermarket to reduce the price of its own brand milk, with two litres being reduced to €2.35.

The move follows recent price cuts by other major supermarkets, including Lidl, Aldi, and Tesco.

Farmers are warning repeated price cuts could create financial strain and instability in the sector.

Wexford based Henry Dunne, IFA Liquid Milk Chair, says farmers need fair pricing to ensure milk production remains sustainable, noting; “Initially it was a shock because the costs of production, and it hasn’t gotten any easier and we’re going into a high-cost time of year, it’s difficult and concerning, we don’t want a price war, we need a fair value for fresh milk”.