Carlow’s Joe McDonagh Cup campaign is off to a flying start after they made it two wins from two with a convincing victory over Kerry in Tralee at the weekend.

Following up on their 21-point win over Down in Round 1, Tom Mullally’s side were full value for their 3-27 to 0-17 success on Sunday, with Carlow well in control from early on.

Conor Kehoe and Paddy Boland were to the fore as Carlow stormed into a 14-point lead at the break, and they never looked like letting it slip from there.

Speaking after the game, Carlow defender Dion Wall said getting out of the blocks quickly was key to their success.

“We didn’t specifically target a fast start, but we said we needed to hit the ground running,” Wall said. “If you leave Kerry hanging around long enough, they’ll start running at you and turning the ball over. We just hit the ground running and thankfully the boys had a good conversion rate up front, so we’re happy enough.”

Next up for Carlow is a home tie against Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park, where they’ll be aiming to keep their unbeaten run going.