”We will effectively erradicate cervical & HPV cancers” says Health Minister

”We will effectively erradicate cervical & HPV cancers in our country within a generation”

That’s the word from Health Minister Simon Harris as he urges people to get the HPV vaccine.

Today marks the launch for the rollout of the vaccine for boys.

It will be available to those in first year in secondary school from September – nine years after it was first introduced for girls.

The minister says the vaccine is safe & has been tested internationally as well as nationally.