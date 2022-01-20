“We will leave no stone unturned” say Co Carlow councillors bidding for completion of Tullow outer relief road

Up to €30million euro may need to be found if the outer relief road in Tullow’s to be realised.

Plans for the route stretch back to 2006 and councillors there have been seeking an update on the project for some time, especially with demand growing for the infrastructure in line with increased development.

At last evening’s monthly meeting municipal district members were given a presentation during which they were told a request to the Department with regards to funding has been made to get the ball rolling

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue says the monies are needed; “You could be looking at anywhere from €27 to €30 million euro to complete the outer relief road and this is despite the fact that a lot of the land is in the ownership of Carlow County Council but it requires a new crossing of the River Slaney and it requires a lot of ecological studies especially because the River Slaney is a special area of conservation so we are looking at massive costs which means it’s going to need national funding, or central funding, if and when it’s going to happen”.

He adds “The councillors in the Tullow Municipal District gave a commitment yesterday that we will leave no stone unturned to make it happen, it is going to take a considerable length of time, it’s a staggering amount of money that it’s potentially going to cost but it is a project that we are absolutely focused on trying to deliver but it’s going to take huge effort and huge work and huge funding to get over the line”.