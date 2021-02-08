Weather-conscious thieves steal coal in Co Carlow

Even local thieves seem to be taking notice of the recent warnings about the cold snap this week.

Three bags of coal were stolen from a van in Myshall, Co Carlow over the weekend.

The white Peugeot Partner van was broken into on Saturday around 5pm outside the Myshall National School

A black plastic tool box was also taken with various tools inside, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Gardaí.

Meanwhile, Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says we could see some snow showers locally Monday night and Tuesday.

But he says the worst of the weather will probably be from Thursday night into Friday or Saturday.

Met Eireann has now issued a yellow warning for Snow accumulations of 2cm to 5 cm in places from 6pm Monday till 6pm Tuesday in six eastern counties including Kildare and Wicklow.

Alan is warning that we can expect to get orange or even red alerts over the next few days.