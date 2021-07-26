Weather set for a shift in Carlow and Kilkenny

Today’s looking decidedly different from last week weatherwise.

Met Eireann’s issued an advisory notice which comes into effect at 12 noon.

A cold front is set to cross the country this afternoon, bringing with it widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.

The downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding with Leinster and east Munster among the areas most at risk.

It’s forecast to continue into this evening and tomorrow, possibly even to Wednesday.

It’s a marked change from last week’s heatwave which saw the sun shining and temperatures reach up to 30 degrees.