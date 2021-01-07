Weather to stay quite cold for the rest of the day making conditions dangerous says Carlow Weather
A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place on Thursday morning but conditions are not expected to improve
Snow and ice remains in many parts of Kilkenny and Carlow today following low temperatures and falls on snow early on Thursday morning.
A weather warning was in effect until 11 o’clock this morning with Met Eireann warning of treacherous outdoor conditions for drivers and walkers.
Black ice is also a major issue according to the Road Safety Authority after temperatures dropped to -4 in parts overnight.
Alan O’Reilly from carlowweather.com says he’s doesn’t expect it to warm up much later so the snow and ice could make travelling very treacherous for the day.
“We’ve a very bitter cold day ahead and very little thaw, so conditions are going to be very sloppy and some parts of Carlow and Kilkenny will have more than a dusting of snow” said Alan.
Snow dying out now with just some showers in Northern areas. Remember staying very cold up until Sunday. The big question is will we see more cold after next week. The answer is unknown as we wait to see if #SSW has any impact on our weather. pic.twitter.com/Wrv9AJtz4w
— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 7, 2021