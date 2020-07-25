Weather warning for Kilkenny & Carlow with flooding expected

Met Eireann is warning of heavy rain on the way for Kilkenny and Carlow.

A status yellow alert’s been issued for here, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

It’s in effect until 8pm tonight with heavy downpours expected.

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’s a risk of flooding this afternoon:

“Some very heavy showers moving across the country and they’re going to turn extremely thundery with some risks of thunder storms with lightening possible around Carlow and Kilkenny late this afternoon and early this evening with potential for local spot flooding as torrential downpours could lead up to 30mm of rain in a short period of time” he said.