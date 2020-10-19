Weather warnings in play across Ireland with plenty of rain set to fall in Carlow & Kilkenny

A status yellow rainfall warning is in effect across Munster and Connacht, as well as Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

An earlier national alert has been amended with a warning for Leinster to come into effect from 11am this morning.

Met Eireann is warning of very heavy rain at times with the chance of flooding in parts.

The alerts will run until tomorrow.

It’s as cooler weather looks set for the winter, but a local forecaster says there’s no reason to start worrying yet.

There’s a weather phenomenon called La Nina which sees a periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that can affect the weather here.

But Alan O’Reilly from CarlowWeather.com says it could affect us there there no there no way of knowing how much at this stage and despite La Nina having a hand in the ‘big freeze’ back in 2010 doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see something similar this time.