Severe weather forecast for this weekend has led to a major county Kilkenny sports, music and culture event being postponed.

Organisers of the Tailteann Games and evening concert in Kells have taken the decision to not go ahead with Saturday’s offering which had been hailed as ‘Ireland’s greatest gathering is being brought back to life’.

A committee spokesperson’s told KCLR News that “This decision was not taken lightly, but the safety, comfort, and enjoyment of our community, traders, demonstrators, athletes, and performers must come first”.

Anybody who bought tickets on eventbrite will be issued a full refund while the aim now is to leave the running of the event to next summer.

