We’re being reminded to make sure animals aren’t left suffering in the heat

The continuing fine weather has everyone is a good mood but spare a thought for some who might be suffering in the heat.

The local branch of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is asking you to make sure any pets or animals have enough water.

Pets will need to have a constant supply of fresh water during the hot spell – especially if they’re being left home alone during the day.

They’re also suggesting we should leave out some water for the birds who might be finding it hard to get a drink these days.