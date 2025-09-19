We’re a step closer to seeing if our local councillors will help add any individual to the Presidential ballot sheet.

Gareth Sheridan will address representatives in Carlow this afternoon after further information on his bid was sought by Will Paton & John Cassin.

He already has support from Tipperary and Kerry local authorities and needs two more to come on board.

We also heard from the businessman on The KCLR Daily earlier – if you missed his conversation with our Brian Redmond, listen back here;

It’s as one of the three who is named on the ballot sheet, Catherine Connolly, is in Carlow today too to meet with locals.

Meanwhile, counterparts in Kilkenny have at least 15 hopefuls to hear pitches from on Monday, some in person, some online;