Kilkenny laid down an early marker in the Leinster Hurling Championship, outscoring Galway 3-24 to 0-21 at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday.

Speaking to the KCLR Hurling podcast after the game, Kilkenny’s Paddy Deegan highlighted the collective performance as a key factor in their impressive win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a big thing, just in terms of the work rate from everyone around the pitch- forwards, backs, midfielders and the lads coming on as well. I thought it was really positive today, but I think we’re going to have a lot of work to do over the coming weeks. There’s still improvement there too.”

The physical nature of the championship took its toll, with players such as David Blanchfield, Adrian Mullen and Shane Murphy picking up knocks.

However, Deegan was quick to point out the depth in the squad and the importance of the panel moving forward.

“Look, it’s part of the game really, everyone’s going to pick up knocks. It’s something that we’ve spoken about, the strength in the panel, the 26, and then the extended panel as well. We don’t know what the severity of the injuries are. Look, lads will have to step in next week.”

With Galway now in the rearview, Kilkenny’s attention quickly turns to their next challenge- a trip to Corrigan Park to take on Antrim in Round 2.

“We’re looking forward to it, but if we don’t put in a positive performance next week, then this isn’t going to be looked back on in a positive way either. It’s important that we focus on Antrim this week and get it right again.”

Kilkenny will face Antrim in the second round of the Leinster Championship this Sunday at Corrigan Park. Throw-in is at 2pm.

You can keep up with that game live with full commetary on KCLR, thanks to Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.