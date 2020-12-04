“We’re reopening now and our hope is that we don’t have to close again” says Carlow restaurateur

Restaurants, cafes and pubs that serve food can re-open their doors today as Covid19 restrictions continue to be eased.

Indoor dining will be allowed, however with extra measures and only pubs with a kitchen on-site can welcome back customers.

People are being advised to pre-book a table for a meal.

Restaurants Association of Ireland Chief Executive Adrian Cummins says the setting is safe.

While Robert White from Clashganny House in Carlow says some locals have been trying to book large parties, telling KCLR “We have had the odd people ringing can we get a party of 15 or a party of 20, there have been a couple of enquiries but we’re just trying to do our part and keep it to the six, hopefully people will be sensible about it, I mean we’re reopening now and our hope is that we don’t have to close again”.

He adds that they’ve already had loads of bookings, saying “We’re just so excited to be getting back and to welcome people through the doors again, and the public reaction to the reopening has been fantastic, the booking’s been very strong, people are just dying to get out and do something”.

Meanwhile, Gardaí will be out and about to make sure the restrictions around pubs and restaurants aren’t being breached.

Inspector Anthony Farrell says they will be very visible for the next few weeks in the run up to Christmas, telling KCLR News “High visibility patrols will take place in key city, urban and retail locations throughout county Kilkenny and county Carlow in the run-up to Christmas, there’ll also be patrols in relation to the night time economy, on this An Garda SIochána will be closely liaising with retail and licensed premises in the area”.

