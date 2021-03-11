Wet and windy weather leaves its mark on Carlow and Kilkenny

Take care on all routes is the advice this morning after winds and wet weather lashed both counties overnight.

Met Eireann’s status yellow notice for 23 counties, including Carlow and Kilkenny, has ended.

It saw trees down at a number of points but gardai say those reported to them have been dealt with – those travelling between Tullow and Rathvilly though are asked to approach McGrath’s Cross with caution due to debris there.

Meanwhile, so far there’s just one local report of an ESB outage.

205 customers in the Granagh area of South Kilkenny are without power with an estimated restoration time there of lunchtime.

While 50 in Tullow too are without supply this morning, it’s expected back at 11am.