A wet morning is in store at Electric Picnic in Stradbally.

Heavy showers and strong winds are expected at the site in Laois for a number of hours.

Today sees Kneecap, Sam Fender and Fatboy Slim on the main stage.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the rain will clear by the afternoon:

It’ll ease off and comes back a little bit by around 3 o’clock the worst of that will have passed

and then the sunny spells will start to arrive, still a few showers, still very windy

but the worst of the rain will be gone by around 3 or 4 o’clock.

Meanwhile, the countdown is on to Kneecap’s performance at Electric Picnic.

The Belfast rappers are expected to draw a huge crowd to the main stage this afternoon, with their set at the early time of half-3.

Later Amble, Sam Fender, and Fatboy Slim will perform, with 80-thousand people attending the festival.