Wettest Autumn on record says Niall Dollard from Kilkenny weather

This is already the wettest autumn on record – according to www.kilkennyweather.com

Even if it stayed dry from here to the end of the month the three months – September, October, and November – would have beaten previous records for rainfall.

Kilkenny weather’s Niall Dollard says most of the rain fell last month.

“It was October we had our wettest October on record so I suppose that’s really the heavy hitter, that’s the month that’s the biggest contributor to the total,” said Niall.

Catch up with the full interview here from The Way It Is on Tuesday, below: