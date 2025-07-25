A Carlow mother says she’s delighted that the Sodium Valproate inquiry is now up and running.

Hundreds of children here are believed to have been impacted by the licensing and use of the drug by their mothers during pregnancy.

Helen Mahers son Alex has autism and Foetal Valproate Syndrome. Their case went to court after doctors failed to inform her about the risks of taking Epilim while she was pregnant.

Helen has campaigned for years for an inquiry and this week the Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD announced the commencement of the Non-Statutory Inquiry into the Historical Licensing and Use of Sodium Valproate in Women of Childbearing Potential in the State.

Helen told The KCLR Daily there are so many families affected:

“They believe at least 1200 children in Ireland and many more probably don’t know or havent discovered that this is what caused a lot of it”

She’s happy that this inquiry is finally happening:

“I’m delighted it’s up and going now. We’ve waited a long time for this”