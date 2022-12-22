KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Wexford company fined €80,000 over death of a worker on a Carlow building site
It happened in Leighlinbridge in 2019
A Wexford company’s been fined €80,000 over the death of a worker on a Carlow building site.
Drumderry Aggregate Limited trading as Drumderry Pre Cast has been handed the fine after pleading guilty to breaches of health and safety legislation at Waterford Circuit Court.
A man died after a fall while working on a building in Leighlinbridge on the 15th of April 2019