Wexford company fined €80,000 over death of a worker on a Carlow building site

It happened in Leighlinbridge in 2019

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace22/12/2022
A Wexford company’s been fined €80,000 over the death of a worker on a Carlow building site.

Drumderry Aggregate Limited trading as Drumderry Pre Cast has been handed the fine after pleading guilty to breaches of health and safety legislation at Waterford Circuit Court.

A man died after a fall while working on a building in Leighlinbridge on the 15th of April 2019

