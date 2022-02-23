Wexford County Council worker Billy Kinsella to be laid to rest today while Kilkenny Chair has paid respects to him

A Wexford County Council worker who was killed during Storm Eunice will be laid to rest later.

Billy Kinsella was hit by a falling tree as he cleared debris from the road close to his home in the north of the county last Friday.

The 59-year-old, father of one’s funeral will take place in the local church in Ballyfad at 3 o’clock this afternoon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Kinsella, those who loved him and those who were with him at the time of his death were remembered at the monthly meeting of Kilkenny County Council earlier this week with Chairperson, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, saying that it would have been “very difficult for all present to assist Billy in his hour of need”.

She also commented, “We remember his family, his colleagues and his community and we pay respect to him”.