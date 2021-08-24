“What a man, what a hurler”: tributes have started to flow for famed Kilkenny hurler

His style and grace will always be remembered – so says a clubman of the late Liam O’Brien.

“Chunky” died at St Luke’s Hospital last night. (Funeral details can be found here).

He was a celebrated and decorated James Stephens’ club and Kilkenny county hurler, one of the famed crew of the seventies serving alongside the likes of Brian Cody, Fan Larkin, Mick Crotty and Joe Hennessy.

Liam Tyrrell is President of the Village and told KCLR News “What a man, what a hurler, what memories we have of him over the years, especially during the seventies when he was at his peak, fantastic, a gentleman out and out and he will always be remembered by everyone in our club and I’m sure by all the GAA people all over Ireland”.

In a statement, Kilkenny GAA’s county boards said “Kilkenny GAA is deeply saddened today on hearing the sad news of Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien’s death. He was an immense hurler for Kilkenny winning 4 All-Ireland titles in the 1970’s and 7 Leinster titles. He also had a stellar career with his club James Stephen’s winning 4 Kilkenny SHC titles. Kilkenny GAA extends its deepest sympathies to his family, friends and the James Stephen’s Club at this sad time”.

Watch an interview Chunky did with KCLR and fellow Village man Jackie Tyrrell in 2017: