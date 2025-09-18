The international community must act now to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza according to the Carlow native who heads up Action Aid Ireland.

It comes as the European Commission plans to partially suspend a trade agreement with Israel – member states will have to approve the plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

AAI CEO Karol Balfe says “We welcome the suspension, the proposed suspension by the European Union, of its preferential trade agreement with Israel but really we have to ask what took them so long, why has it taken 65,000 people killed, the Gaza strip absolutely razed to the ground, 20,000 children killed; what will it take for the international community to wake up?”

She adds; “And we already know that famine is confirmed in the north of Gaza so this situation is just a catastrophic situation that we know this bombardment of Gaza City will make it absolutely worse, every single day of inaction by the international community will mean that more people die”.