WHO: HSE must get ready for Omicron Covid-19 surge

The WHO’s Mike Ryan has urged health systems to “get ready” for a Covid-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant.

NPHET estimates the new strain now accounts for around 11% of cases here.

A new study from South Africa indicates that, on average, 29% fewer people are being admitted to hospital compared to the Delta variant.

But Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, Mike Ryan, says action is still needed to stop hospitals being overwhelmed.