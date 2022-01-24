WHO says we can end global pandemic this year

The World Health Organisation says the Covid-19 global health emergency can end this year if the right measures are followed.

This Sunday marks two years since it was officially declared a pandemic by the WHO on the 30th of January 2020.

There have been 5.5m Covid deaths since then, with an average of one person dying every 12 seconds last week.

But WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros says the end of the pandemic could be in sight: ”We can end the acute phase of the pandemic this year.

”We can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency and we can do it this year”, he insisted.

”What does that look like? It means achieving our target to vaccinate 70% of the population of every country with a focus on the most at-risk groups”, he explained.