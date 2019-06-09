Willoughby’s Café in Kilkenny to close its doors with “government charges” a factor

Willoughby’s Café in Kilkenny City centre is to close its doors.

After five years on The Parade, the café will close for the final time on Wednesday 12 June.

In a statement published through social media, the business cites the increase in government charges as one of the contributing factors.

“So this Wednesday 12th of June Willoughbys Cafe will open it’s doors for the last time. It has been a rollercoaster of a ride for the last 5 years but due to the increase in government charges to the food sector Willoughbys cafe can no longer provide a cafe service.

We at Willoughbys would like to thank all our customers Over the years both local and worldwide for there custom.

Kind regards

Willoughbys Cafe”

VAT rates for the hospitality sector, including food service, we’re reduced to 9% in 2012.

Those charges were returned to 13.5% in last year’s budget, leading to calls that the change would have a negative impact on the sector.

Story developing.