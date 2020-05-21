Carlow Kilkenny could see wind damage after warning issued

Carlow and Kilkenny are in for a windy 48 hours – Met Eireann has issued an advisory warning.

Unseasonably windy weather is expected across the counrty from 6 o’clock this evening until Saturday and there are yellow warnings for the west coast.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather-dot-com says the winds will be strong enough to do damage locally given the time of year but not enough to qualify for the strict requirements of the Met Eireann warning system.