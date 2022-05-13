KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Wind Energy Ireland representative says people in Carlow and Kilkenny may not be aware “Wind was Ireland’s number one source of electricity for the first few months of the year”
Click through to hear what both have been telling KCLR
A representative of the wind energy industry is refuting claims made by an anti-windfarm campaigner on KCLR.
Michael Boyd is involved in the Save ou Hills group which held a meeting last week in protest over a proposed wind farm in the Johnswell, Clara and Castlewarren area of Kilkenny.
Hear what he had to say on The Way It Is recently here:
Last evening, Justin Moran from Wind Energy Ireland told our Sue Nunn that it’s important that people know the real facts.
Their conversation in full is here: