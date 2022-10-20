Wind energy on the agenda locally as Meitheal na Gaoithe hosts its national conference in Kilkenny

120 Wind farmers from all over the country are in Kilkenny today for a national conference.

The Meitheal na Gaoithe event starts at the Lyrath Estate this morning(Thursday) after a networking evening last night.

We have a terrific line up for our Annual Conference this Thursday at @LyrathEstate with some excellent topics being discussed. — Meitheal na Gaoithe (@MeithealGaoithe) October 17, 2022

Wind farmers sharing their project development stories will be among the speakers along with the Managing Director of the Galetech Group.

While a spokesperson for the Commission of Regulation of Utilities will give an update from the Regulator.

Paddy Phelan of the South East Energy Agency says it not really for big energy companies and more for the smaller developers and community groups:

“Meitheal na Gaoithe was established almost 20 years ago now. It was a grouping of independent wind developers. The Irish Wind farmers association is the term or the name that it often goes by and its representative of the smaller developers”