Windows smashed at two houses in the Granges Road area of Kilkenny city
A man was seen running from both at the time
Two homes in the Granges Road area of Kilkenny had windows damaged in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday) morning.
Just after 12:30am two front windows were damaged at a house on Lord Edward Street.
A short time later, the same happened at Ayrfield.
A man was seen running from both – he’s described as being tall with dark hair and he was wearing a dark jacket.
Anyone with information’s asked to contact gardaí at Kilkenny city garda station.