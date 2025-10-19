Gardaí are looking to jog the memories of anybody in the Tullow area of County Carlow last Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Windows were smashed in a car that had been parked up in a central spot.

Sgt Conor Egan told KCLR News; “This took place some time between 7pm last Saturday night (11th Oct) and 12:30pm the following day, Sunday (12th Oct), and it involved the criminal damage to a car that was parked in The Square in Tullow overnight.

He adds; “The driver side front and back windows were smashed in this car – “Tullow Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and to contact them on 059 9151222”.