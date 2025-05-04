The winners of the Kilkenny Fadó, Fadó: Sparking Memories Competition have been announced.

Launched last October, this initiative, in partnership with Kilkenny Archaeological Society, Kilkenny County Council Library Service, and Rothe House Trust, encouraged primary school students to explore local history.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the senior category, Beatrice Mealy from Presentation Convent, Castlecomer won with her project on the Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers business.

The junior winner was Patrick Gallagher from Clara N.S., for his project ‘Tony’s Cottage’, about a local cottage on his grandfather’s land.

Senator Malcolm Noonan told KCLR that this initative is a wonderful project.

“It’s a fantastic project from the point of view of local research, using research methods and getting pupils in primary schools to use research methods, but also its about documenting and being able to catalogue these life experiences, so the work that the young people brought together from the various schools in printed format, is now gone into the archives of Kilkenny library services, so a really really fantastic creative project.”