Savour Kilkenny Food Festival appears to have gone down a storm locally.

Additional market stall time and demos proved popular with foodies from near and far.

While the KCLR takeover of a tent on The Parade yesterday saw the culmination of the Listener Choice Awards.

Over 100 venues across the county had been nominated with 15 shortlisted last week across five categories with thousands of votes deciding the following;

Best Breakfast:

Gold: Muckalee Community Cafe

Silver: Arán

Bronze: The World’s End

Best Lunch:

Gold: Lenehan’s Bar & Yard

Silver: The Fig Tree

Bronze: Statham’s

Best Dinner:

Gold: Butcher

Silver: Caffe500

Bronze: Zuni

Best Coffee:

Gold: Cafe La Coco (Patrick Street)

Silver: Xpresso Drive Thru

Bronze: Wild Tails (Canal Square)

Best Takeaway:

Gold: Aroi Asian Fusion

Silver: Larkin’s

Bronze: Rocco’s

Added to the above, Breda McHugh walked away with our ‘Bring A Brack’ top prize.

Each of the winners picks up a €500 advertising package to spend on air.

You can see more from behind the scenes on yesterday’s activities on the KCLR and Savour Kilkenny socials.