There was success for two local businesses at the Retail Excellence Awards at the weekend.

Carlow’s Arboretum in Leighlinbridge was crowned Garden Centre of the Year for 2019, while Glanbia claimed the title of Website of the Year for Glanbia Connect.

The Retail Excellence Awards are now 21 years old having first started in 1997 and they aim to promote best practice and high standards in the Irish Retail Industry.