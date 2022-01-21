With Clogh’s last remaining pub up for sale, those in the North Kilkenny village are hoping to buy it between them

Locals in the village of Clogh are determined to keep the doors of their last remaining pub open.

It’s gone up for sale (see here) and it’s feared that its closure would have serious consequences for the area.

The possibility of a group purchase is now being explored by some and they are hoping others will get on board to help make it happen.

John Doyle says a meeting’s to be held at the parish centre at 8pm this evening about it.

He’s been telling our Sue Nunn all about it on The Way It Is – hear that here: