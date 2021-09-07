With temperatures set to soar again today Kilkenny is officially in drought

Kilkenny is in the midst of a meteorological drought.

Officially, according to Met Eireann it’s a dry spell of 15 or more consecutive days, with less than 1mm of rainfall.

Temperatures today are set to hit the mid twenties or higher though there is some light rain forecast for later in the week.

Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com has indicated that it’s likely that periods of drought will become more frequent events into the future saying that “since about 2014 the summers have gotten drier”

And he says if that trend continues then it could impact on our water supplies which is something county councils are going to have to take into consideration:

“All the local authorities will have to look at surviving, making sure that they have capacity to bring us through until the October rains come”