Witnesses sought to separate incidents of criminal damage in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny are looking for witnesses to two incidents of criminal damage locally.

Considerable damage was done to a car in Hacketstown while an entire wall was knocked in Castlecomer.

The owner of a house in Chatsworth, Clogh reported that a wall outside their house was knocked down without their knowledge or permission between the 11th and 18th of December.

Gardaí want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in particular.

Then in Hacketstown between midday Saturday 17th and 9am on Sunday 18th of December, a car parked at Dereen Place had all four doors kicked in.

The drivers wing and mirror were also damaged on the white Mitsubishi Mirage, however the car wasnt broken into and nothing was taken.

If you’ve any information on either crime, contact your local garda station.