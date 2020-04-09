Woman in her 20s critical after Tullow crash, man critical but stable

A woman involved in a single car crash near Tullow yesterday morning is in a critical condition.

She was one of three rushed to hospital following the incident that happened on the Rathoe Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A man involved is said to be critical but stable with another man in a serious condition.

They were among the 4 young people in their 20s travelling in the car that struck a house near the Forge Cross at around 2am.

Garda investigations into the incident are ongoing.