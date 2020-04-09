KCLR News
Woman in her 20s critical after Tullow crash, man critical but stable
Three people in their 20s were seriously injured when their car hit a house at Forge Cross
A woman involved in a single car crash near Tullow yesterday morning is in a critical condition.
She was one of three rushed to hospital following the incident that happened on the Rathoe Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A man involved is said to be critical but stable with another man in a serious condition.
They were among the 4 young people in their 20s travelling in the car that struck a house near the Forge Cross at around 2am.
Garda investigations into the incident are ongoing.