Woman Assaulted on Dublin Street in Carlow Town

A woman was assaulted in an incident on Dublin Street in Carlow town centre this afternoon (Sunday) at around 4.20pm.

Tonight, gardai issued an appeal for information from the public who may have witnessed what happened.

Two men in a white SUV approached the woman on Dublin Street and there was an altercation. A garda spokeperson told KCLR, “The woman was assaulted. We need witnesses who may have dashcam footage, or who may have seen something happening in the area at 4.20pm.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Gardai on 059 91 36620.