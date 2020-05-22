Woman charged with assaulting Garda in Carlow

A woman has been remanded in custody after being charged with assaulting a Garda in Carlow on Thursday.

She was before a sitting of Carlow District Court this morning (Friday) and was one of two people arrested on public order offences following a fight in the town.

A man was also arrested on foot of a warrant – he pleaded guilty and was fined

Meanwhile a man has been charged to appear in court in Kilkenny after being found in possession of a knife in Kilkenny city on Thursday night.

He was engaged in a verbal arguement and after being searched by Gardaí was found to have a hunting knife.