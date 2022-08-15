Woman in 70’s airlifted from Borris following incident with horse in Co Carlow village

A woman has been airlifted to hosptial after an incident involving a horse in Borris on Sunday night.

The rescue helicopter was among the emergency services tasked to an incident on the Main Street at around 8.15pm

R117 were able to land in the local Mount Leinster Rangers GAA grounds.

KCLR news understands the woman in her 70’s sustained injuries after being knocked over or kicked by a horse.

Her injuries are not life-threatening but Gardaí say their investigations into the incident are ongoing.