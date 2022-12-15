Woman in her 30’s dead following suspected assault in Mountmellick

A woman has died in a suspected assault in Mountmellick in Co Laois.

The woman, aged in her 30’s was discovered with serious injuries at a home in Mountmellick shortly before 5 o’clock on Wednesday evening.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem examination, which is due to be carried out today, will determine the course of their investigation.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station, where he can be held for 24 hours.