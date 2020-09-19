KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Woman in her 70s in critical condition after serious road crash in South Kilkenny
The collision occurred yesterday afternoon near Mooncoin
A woman in her 70s is in a critical condition in University Hospital Waterford this morning, following a serious road crash near Mooncoin.
The woman was driving her car along the N24 yesterday afternoon when the collision with a truck occurred.
The incident happened at 3pm near the GAA pitch in Carrigeen.
The road has reopened this morning, after being closed for several hours for a technical examination by Gardaí.
Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with dashcam footage who was driving between Carrigeen and Waterford yesterday afternoon is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station.