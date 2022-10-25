Woman knocked down by car in Kilkenny recovers consciousness, but remains in serious but stable condition

The woman knocked down by a car in Kilkenny city is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The 28-year-old woman was hit by a car at Lovers Lane in the Newpark area at around 7.40pm last night.

Her condition was understood to be critical for a time but she has now recovered consciousness.

She will still require a number of operations to treat multiple serious injuries.

The road had been closed today for a forensic examination to be carried out this lunchtime (Tuesday) but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the area or with dashcam footage to contact the station in Kilkenny.