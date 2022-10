Woman knocked down by car in Kilkenny recovers consciousness, but remains in serious but stable condition

The woman knocked down by a car in Kilkenny city is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The 28-year-old woman was hit by a car at Lovers Lane in the Newpark area at around 7.40pm last night.

Her condition was understood to be critical for a time but she has now recovered consciousness.

She will still require a number of operations to treat multiple serious injuries.

The road had been closed today for a forensic examination to be carried out this lunchtime (Tuesday) but has since reopened.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone in the area or with dashcam footage to contact the station in Kilkenny.