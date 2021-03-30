Woman sentenced in London in connection with death of Kilkenny man

A woman in London’s been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with the death of a Kilkenny man.

43-year-old Adrian Murphy, who’s from Kilkenny City, died in 2019 after he fell subject to a plan by two people who were targeting men on a dating app in a bid to gain access to their monies.

He was poisoned with a date-rape drug known as Scopolamine or Devil’s Breath.

The 19-year-old woman responsible with her 26-year-old partner were both found guilty of murder following a trial last year.

Yesterday she was detained for life for murder with a minimum term of 16 years.