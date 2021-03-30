KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Woman sentenced in London in connection with death of Kilkenny man

The 19 year old and her 26 year old partner were found guilty of murder last year

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 30/03/2021

A woman in London’s been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with the death of a Kilkenny man.

43-year-old Adrian Murphy, who’s from Kilkenny City, died in 2019 after he fell subject to a plan by two people who were targeting men on a dating app in a bid to gain access to their monies.

He was poisoned with a date-rape drug known as Scopolamine or Devil’s Breath.

The 19-year-old woman responsible with her 26-year-old partner were both found guilty of murder following a trial last year.

Yesterday she was detained for life for murder with a minimum term of 16 years.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 30/03/2021