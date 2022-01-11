Woman left with severe injuries after Tullow road crash

A woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a road crash in Tullow in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The single-car crash happened between Tullow Rugby Club and Dwyer’s Forge on the Rathoe Road just after 3am.

One woman was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with what are being described as severe injuries.

The road was closed until lunchtime while a full forensic examination was carried out at the scene.